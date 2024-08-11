Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 196,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,093,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2239 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

