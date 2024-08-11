Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 109.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.8%.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE KRP opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile
