Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Upgraded to Overweight by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.65.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan bought 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $250,688.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,688.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 40.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,461 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after buying an additional 357,355 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

