Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,082,000 after acquiring an additional 733,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,466,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,697,000 after purchasing an additional 76,853 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 453,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

