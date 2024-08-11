Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $51.29. 2,439,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

