Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $51.29. 2,439,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.