Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 2.9% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 532,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 108,739 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 2,977,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,457. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

