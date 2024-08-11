Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $51,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 50.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.4 %

GJAN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,175 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.