Kujira Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $570,844.20 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $48.92 million and $570,844.20 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kujira has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.45228262 USD and is down -10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $800,119.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

