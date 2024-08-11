Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.88. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

