L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $257.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.73.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.61. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

