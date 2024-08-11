LayerZero Hits One Day Volume of $88.73 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $373.55 million and approximately $88.73 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LayerZero has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00005629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.65791349 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $68,977,534.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

