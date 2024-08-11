Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:LGI opened at $16.34 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

