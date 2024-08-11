LCI Industries to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for LCI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LCII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of LCII opened at $111.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average is $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 532.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.13%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

