LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of LCNB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,648. The company has a market cap of $196.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in LCNB by 10.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LCNB by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

