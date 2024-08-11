Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Leatt had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%.
Leatt Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 million, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.34. Leatt has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
About Leatt
