Leerink Partnrs Comments on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.23). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.06) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 63.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 407,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

