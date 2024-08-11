Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LEGH

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 66,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,848. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Legacy Housing by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.