Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.76 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76), Zacks reports. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $63.64. 105,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $95.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

