Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15), Zacks reports. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 436,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

