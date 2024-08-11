Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at JMP Securities

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIF. Loop Capital upgraded Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.88.

Get Life360 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life360

Life360 Trading Up 9.1 %

Life360 stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.03. 230,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,339. Life360 has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Life360 will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at about $5,488,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,635,000.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.