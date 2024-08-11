LimeWire Trading 29.2% Higher This Week (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $63.96 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,875,387 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,875,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.22966854 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,214,242.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

