Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) PT Raised to $17.00

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LINC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 102,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,516. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 50,737 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 36.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

