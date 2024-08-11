Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,825,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,314,000 after buying an additional 1,558,538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 468,415 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,648,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $210,480,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,850. The company has a market capitalization of $214.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

