Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:LPCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Lipocine has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lipocine Inc. ( NASDAQ:LPCN Free Report ) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Lipocine worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

