Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Lipocine Price Performance
NASDAQ:LPCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Lipocine has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Further Reading
