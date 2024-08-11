Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $338.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.50.

Shares of LAD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.86. The stock had a trading volume of 187,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.07. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

