Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.83. 1,675,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,770. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.87. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

