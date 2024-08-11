LPF Advisors LLC Acquires 2,720 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

LPF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 124,546 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 1,027,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,078. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.