LPF Advisors LLC Buys 5,150 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

LPF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 10.0% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,580 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,612,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $81.81. 3,919,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,830. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

