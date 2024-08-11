LPF Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LPF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,091,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,460,000 after buying an additional 546,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 157,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,619,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,702. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

