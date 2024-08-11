Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $263.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $338.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $404.26.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $238.72. 1,289,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,160. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.76 and a 200-day moving average of $360.92. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

