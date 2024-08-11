Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $4.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.89.

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Luminar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

