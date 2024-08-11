Lyft’s (LYFT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Bank of America raised shares of Lyft from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.97.

LYFT opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62,623 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

