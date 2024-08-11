Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MBUU. DA Davidson downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MBUU stock remained flat at $35.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,503. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $719.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 264.4% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

