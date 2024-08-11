Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 2.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 1,100,536 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after acquiring an additional 486,573 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,604,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 870,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,345,000 after purchasing an additional 225,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $175.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,106. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.93 and its 200 day moving average is $179.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

