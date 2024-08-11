Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $500,685,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 1,100,536 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after buying an additional 486,573 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,604,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 870,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,345,000 after buying an additional 225,837 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

MPC stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.83. 2,321,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.