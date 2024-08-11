Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) versus Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Critical Analysis

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -15.85% -44.06% -9.54% Marchex -13.97% -15.17% -11.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutex Health and Marchex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $258.77 million 0.19 -$45.79 million ($10.59) -0.95 Marchex $49.27 million 1.61 -$9.91 million ($0.15) -12.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marchex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutex Health. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutex Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.3% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Nutex Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nutex Health has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nutex Health and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nutex Health presently has a consensus target price of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,385.16%. Given Nutex Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Marchex.

Summary

Marchex beats Nutex Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc., a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

