MariMed (OTC:MRMD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MariMed Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:MRMD remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 220,343 shares.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

