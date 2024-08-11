MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $225.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $222.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.10.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.8 %

MKTX stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.06. 255,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,040. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.92 and its 200-day moving average is $214.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 405.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

