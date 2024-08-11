Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after buying an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,874 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,720,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,616,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $7,190,745. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

