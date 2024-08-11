Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 75.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $153.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.82.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

