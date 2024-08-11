Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.39

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $7.65. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 4,375 shares changing hands.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.
