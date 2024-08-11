MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MDU traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 922,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDU. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

