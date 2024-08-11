Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,579 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 138,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 4,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,186,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

