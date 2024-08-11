Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.52. 1,621,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

