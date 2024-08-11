Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,154,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 163,419 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IJK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.94. 130,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.