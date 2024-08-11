Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $536.11. The company had a trading volume of 696,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,960. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $574.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $541.26 and its 200-day moving average is $535.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

