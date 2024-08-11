Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.74. 368,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,498. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.