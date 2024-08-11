Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $490.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,641. The stock has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $517.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

