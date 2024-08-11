Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,090 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE UPS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $125.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,486. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $182.25.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

