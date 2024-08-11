Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 334 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.39. 3,223,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $185.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $236.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

